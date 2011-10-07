LONDON The 2011 Nobel Peace Prize was won on Friday by Liberian President Ellen Johnson-Sirleaf, her compatriot, Leymah Gbowee, and Yemeni activist Tawakul Karman.

Following are the last 10 winners:

2011 - Liberians Ellen Johnson-Sirleaf, Leymah Gbowee and Yemeni activist Tawakul Karman for "women's rights to full participation in peace-building work."

2010 - Liu Xiaobo "for his long and non-violent struggle for fundamental human rights in China".

2009 - U.S. President Barack Obama for efforts to strengthen international diplomacy and cooperation between peoples.

2008 - Former Finnish president Martti Ahtisaari for working for peace in places from Namibia to Kosovo.

2007 - Former U.S. vice-president Al Gore and the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change for raising awareness of the risks of climate change.

2006 - Bangladeshi economics professor Muhammad Yunus and Bangladesh's Grameen Bank for work to end poverty through "microfinance".

2005 - The International Atomic Energy Agency and its head Mohamed ElBaradei for fighting the spread of nuclear weapons.

2004 - Kenyan environmentalist Wangari Maathai for her movement promoting the planting of tens of millions of trees.

2003 - Iranian human rights lawyer Shirin Ebadi for her work in defending human rights and promoting democracy in Iran.

2002 - Former U.S. president Jimmy Carter for years of work helping to solve conflicts in places ranging from the Middle East to North Korea, Haiti and Eritrea.

(Reporting by David Cutler, London Editorial Reference Unit)