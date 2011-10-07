Ellen Johnson-Sirleaf, Leymah Gbowee and Tawakul Karman won the Nobel Peace Prize on Friday. Only 15 women have won the peace award. There are 43 women laureates in total for all the Nobel prizes.

Marie Curie was honoured twice with the 1903 Nobel Prize in Physics and the 1911 Nobel Prize in Chemistry.

Following is a list of the female peace laureates since the prize was set up in 1901.

1905 - Bertha Sophie Felicita von Suttner, Austrian baroness who wrote an anti-war book, "Lay down your Arms," and was honorary president of the Permanent International Peace Bureau.

1931 - Jane Addams, U.S. philanthropist who organised social work among the poor in Chicago and was international President of the Women's International League for Peace and Freedom.

1946 - Emily Greene Balch, U.S. pacifist and honorary international President of the Women's International League for Peace and Freedom

1976 - Betty Williams and Mairead Corrigan, co-leaders of the "Community of Peace People," a movement to end sectarian violence in Northern Ireland.

1979 - Mother Teresa of Calcutta

1982 - Sweden's minister for disarmament Alva Myrdal

1991 - Detained Burmese opposition leader Aung San Suu Kyi

1992 - Guatemalan human rights leader Rigoberta Menchu

1997 - Jody Williams, coordinator of the International Campaign to Ban Landmines

2003 - Iranian human rights lawyer Shirin Ebadi

2004 - Kenyan environmentalist Wangari Maathai

2011 - Liberian President Ellen Johnson-Sirleaf, Liberian human rights activist Leymah Gbowee and Yemeni women's rights and democracy activist Tawakul Karman.

