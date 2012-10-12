Here is a look at the European Union, which was awarded the Nobel Prize on Friday.

* ORIGINS: The EU represented an attempt to integrate Europe in the aftermath of World War Two. The first steps were to foster economic cooperation: the idea being that countries who trade with one another become economically interdependent and so more likely to avoid conflict. Belgium, France, Italy, Luxembourg, the Netherlands and West Germany signed the Treaty of Rome in 1957 which led to the establishment of the European Economic Community (EEC). The EEC created a common market that featured the elimination of most barriers to the movement of goods, services, capital, and labour.

* EUROPEAN UNION: The EU itself was created by the Maastricht Treaty, which came into force in 1993. The treaty was designed to enhance European political and economic integration by creating a single currency (the euro), a unified foreign and security policy, common citizenship rights, and by advancing cooperation in the areas of immigration, asylum, and judicial affairs. It has now expanded to include 27 countries.

* INSTITUTIONS: The EU has several principal governing institutions and by agreeing to accept the European Treaties, member states have relinquished a degree of national sovereignty to the institutions of the EU. They include the European Commission, the centre of the EU's policy making process. The Council is the legislative branch of the EU. The European Parliament (EP) has 754 members who represent the major political parties in the EU. Others are the European Court of Justice, the European Court of Auditors and the European Central Bank which determines and implements monetary policy in the 17 EU countries that are members of the single currency, the euro.

* BUDGET: The overall budget for 2012 was agreed in December 2011 and amounted to 129.1 billion euros (103.8 billion pounds), a 1.86 percent increase from the previous year. However the EU said on October 8 it has reported to the European Parliament and the Council that several programmes have already used up between 95 and 100 percent of their yearly funding and the Commission will issue a draft amending budget on October 23.

* POTENTIAL NEW MEMBERS: There are five countries negotiating or waiting to join - the former Yugoslav Republic of Macedonia, Iceland, Montenegro, Serbia and Turkey. A sixth, Croatia, signed an accession treaty in Dec 2011. Subject to ratification by all E.U. countries, Croatia, will become the EU's 28th member country on July 1, 2013. There are three other countries the EU expects to potential candidates in the future; Albania, Bosnia and Herzegovina and Kosovo.

Sources: Reuters/European Union websites/www.britannica.com

