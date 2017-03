LONDON Pakistani teenager Malala Yousafzai, who was shot in the head by the Taliban in 2012 for advocating girls' right to education, said she was honoured to have been chosen as joint winner of the Nobel Prize on Friday.

"I'm feeling honoured that I'm being chosen as a Nobel Laureate," she said, speaking from Birmingham, England where she is now based. "I'm proud that I'm the first Pakistani and first the young woman, or the first young person, who is getting this award."

(Reporting by William James; editing by Michael Holden)