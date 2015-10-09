President of the Tunisian employers union Wided Bouchamaoui, Secretary General of the Tunisian General Labour Union, Houcine Abassi, President of the Tunisian Human Rights League Abdessattar ben Moussa and the president of the National Bar Association, Mohamed Fadhel Mahmoud... REUTERS/Anis Mili/Files

TUNIS Members of the Tunisian negotiating team that won the Nobel Peace Prize for helping the country overcome a political crisis following its 2011 uprising called the award a message for the region on the power of dialogue.

Known as the Quartet, including the powerful UGTT labour union, the team negotiated to end a political deadlock in 2013 that threatened to scuttle the North African state's political transition after the fall of autocrat Zine El-Abidine Ben Ali.

"This is a great joy and pride for Tunisia, but also a hope for the Arab World," UGTT chief Hussien Abassi told Reuters.

"It's a message that dialogue can lead us on the right path. This prize is a message for our region to put down arms and sit and talk at the negotiation table."

