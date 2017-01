STOCKHOLM Sweden's annual crop of Nobel Prizes for achievements in science, literature and peace is announced in the coming days, beginning with the medicine prize.

Oct. 3 Nobel Prize in Physiology or Medicine (announced in Stockholm at 1030 British time at the earliest)

Oct. 4 Nobel Prize in Physics (announced in Stockholm at 1045 British time at the earliest)

Oct. 5 Nobel Prize in Chemistry (announced in Stockholm at 1045 British time at the earliest)

Oct. 6 (possible date) Nobel Prize in Literature (according to tradition, the exact date for this prize is only announced shortly before it is presented. However, it very often falls on the Thursday ahead of the peace prize.)

Oct. 7 Nobel Peace Prize (announced in Oslo at 1000 British time)

Oct. 10 The Sveriges Riksbank Prize in Economic Sciences in Memory of Alfred Nobel (announced in Stockholm at 1045 British time at the earliest). The economics prize is often referred to as the Nobel Economics Prize but was only established in 1968 and was not part of the original group of awards set out in dynamite tycoon Alfred Nobel's 1895 will.

