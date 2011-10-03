STOCKHOLM Canadian scientist Ralph Steinman, awarded the 2011 Nobel prize for medicine with two others on Monday, died last Friday, the prize-giving committee and the university where he worked said on Monday.

An official at the Nobel committee of the Karolinska Institute, Anna Dumanski, said, "I can confirm that Professor Steinman has passed away," she said. She could not give any more details.

Rockefeller University said in a statement that Steinman, 68, died on Friday, September 30.

"He was diagnosed with pancreatic cancer four years ago, and his life was extended using a dendritic-cell based immunotherapy of his own design," the New York-based university said in a statement posted on its website.

Steinman was awarded the prize along with American Bruce Beutler and French biologist Jules Hoffmann.

(Reporting by Veronica Ek, Patrick Lannin and Mia Shanley; Editing by Louise Ireland)