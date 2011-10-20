TRIPOLI Libya's oil chief said the demise of ousted leader Muammar Gaddafi would speed up the recovery of the sector and that output had increased to 430,000 barrels per day.

"This will improve transport to fields and we can now concentrate on rebuilding the sector," the chairman of the National Oil Company (NOC), Nouri Berouin, told Reuters in an interview on Thursday.

The rise in output followed the successful restart of two more eastern oil fields operated by Benghazi-based Agoco, he said.

Despite a better outlook for infrastructure however, Berouin said that Libya's largest oil refinery at Ras Lanuf would not restart until the end of the year.

The 220,000 barrel per day (bpd) plant accounted for well over half of Libya's refining capacity before the uprising that led to the ousting and death of the country's former leader.

(Reporting by Jessica Donati; Editing by Anthony Barker)