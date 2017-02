Nokia's President and CEO Stephen Elop gestures as he speaks during a news conference for the launch of the new Nokia Lumia products in Beijing, March 28, 2012. REUTERS/Soo Hoo Zheyang

HELSINKI Nokia NOK1V.HE Chief Executive Stephen Elop said he was very confident in the Windows Phone strategy and the sales team of the struggling Finnish handset maker.

"My confidence in our sales team is very high," Chief Executive Stephen Elop said on Thursday.

Earlier, the company said its sales chief Colin Giles would leave Nokia, after reporting a first quarter loss which Elop called disappointing. (Reporting by Helsinki Newsroom)