HELSINKI Nokia's board proposed Risto Siilasmaa as its new chairman to replace long-time leader Jorma Ollila, who is due to step down in May.

Siilasmaa, a 45-year old Finnish entrepreneur, has been a Nokia board member since 2008, and his appointment has been widely expected.

He is well known in Finland as the founder of software security company F-Secure, but has a low profile outside the country.

(Reporting By Jussi Rosendahl)