Turkey's competition board opens investigation into Google
ANKARA Turkey's Competition Board said on Monday it had opened an investigation to determine whether Google had violated the country's competition law.
NEW YORK Chinese network equipment and cellphone maker Huawei Technologies Co. would consider buying Finland's Nokia to help it expand its smartphone business, according to a story on the Financial Times website.
The story quoted the head of Huawei's consumer business, Richard Yu, as saying: "We are considering these sorts of acquisitions; maybe the combination has some synergies but depends on the willingness of Nokia. We are open-minded."
Nokia and Huawei were not immediately available for comment. Nokia's U.S. shares were up 26 cents or 7 percent at $3.95 after the report.
(Reporting by Sinead Carew and Ritsuko Ando)
ANKARA Turkey's Competition Board said on Monday it had opened an investigation to determine whether Google had violated the country's competition law.
BEIJING The green energy car subsidiary of Chinese automaker Beijing Automotive Group [BEJINS.UL] plans an initial public offering in 2018, Chairman Xu Heyi said on Monday, adding that the unit should be profitable that year.
Ride services company Uber Technologies Inc [UBER.UL] for years has used a secret tool to avoid authorities in markets where its service faced resistance by law enforcement or was banned, the company confirmed on Friday.