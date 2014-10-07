A photo illustration of a man silhouetted against a Nokia logo in the central Bosnian town of Zenica January 23, 2014. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic

Nokia Oyj will suspend handset production at its Chennai facility in India from Nov. 1, the company said on Tuesday.

The plant in Chennai is among Nokia's biggest for making handsets, but has suffered as the company got caught in a tax dispute with the Indian government.

Nokia has also suffered as demand for its handsets have waned in the past few years.

(Reporting by Nivedita Bhattacharjee in Mumbai; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)