Rolls-Royce loss lies heavy on FTSE
LONDON Britain's top share index traded flat on Tuesday, pausing after a five-day winning streak as Rolls-Royce tumbled after reporting a record loss.
HELSINKI A British court dismissed Nokia's NOK1V.HE appeal against a June 2011 High Court ruling which found the Finnish mobile phone maker was infringing a patent of Germany's IPCom.
Nokia said the dismissal would not affect its sales in Britain, although IPCom said it would still seek an injunction on sales of Nokia phones in Britain.
Last June a court in London ruled the 100A patent held by IPCom was valid, marking a major victory for the German firm in its long legal battle with Finnish phone maker.
Nokia and IPCom have been fighting in several courts for five years over the patents and Nokia has said IPCom's licensing fee demands are excessive and unjustifiable.
(Reporting By Tarmo Virki)
LONDON The tone of Britain's divorce negotiations with the European Union will be the main factor influencing the economy this year, according to economists polled by Reuters who also say the Bank of England will leave policy steady at least until 2019.
Health insurers Aetna Inc and Humana Inc walked away from their $34 billion (£27.2 billion) merger deal on Tuesday, after a U.S. judge ruled in January the combination would stifle competition in the private Medicare Advantage programme for retirees.