HELSINKI Nokia said on Monday it expects the sale of its handset business to Microsoft to be finalised on April 25, as it had received all the required regulatory approvals.

The closure of the 5.4 billion-euro (4.4 billion-pound) deal, which was agreed in September, had been delayed due to pending approvals, but earlier this month the companies won a crucial nod from Chinese regulators.

