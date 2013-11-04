A man is silhouetted against a video screen as he poses with a Samsung Galaxy S3 smartphone in this photo illustration taken in the central Bosnian town of Zenica, May 17, 2013. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic

HELSINKI Finland's Nokia on Monday said Samsung Electronics has extended a phone patent licence agreement between the two companies for five years.

According to the deal, Nokia will receive additional compensation from Samsung, starting in the beginning of 2014.

Nokia is planning to retain its patent portfolio despite the proposed sale of its phone business to Microsoft.

