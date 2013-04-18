HELSINKI Analysts' reactions to Finnish mobile phone maker Nokia's Q1 results.

FRANCISCO JERONIMO, RESEARCH MANAGER AT IDC

"6 million Lumias is quite promising."

"They are on a right track and we can see a much better year for Nokia smartphones. They are far from volumes of Samsung and Apple, but that is not where Nokia is trying to compete now. Nokia is trying to go for the mass market."

"They are trying to compete on the segment where consumers are moving from feature phones to smartphones, but they want cheap smartphones."

"I think when Nokia gets to over 10 million of Windows phone 8 ... (that is the) volume that will keep Nokia in the game."

LARS SODERFJELL, ANALYST AT ALANDSBANKEN

"Overall, in terms of results and cash flow, the report as such is slightly better than expected, if from a very low base.

"The main disappointment is the rather cautious guidance on the Devices & Services operating margin in the second quarter at -2 percent, within a range of 4 percentage points. My view is that the consensus is somewhere around breakeven."

"Otherwise, I feel the report looks pretty decent at first glance. The deliveries of Lumia phones met my expectations anyway."

HAKAN WRANNE, ANALYST AT SWEDBANK

"The shortfall is in the (cheaper) mobile phone side, where both volumes and average selling prices came lower than expected. That is of course a bit worrying since that has been their bread and butter business in the Devices and Services unit."

"I think we will see market's profit estimates for 2014 come down."

"The top line disappointment is significant here, so a sell-off is reasonable even though their cash flow was good in the quarter."

MIKAEL RAUTANEN, ANALYST AT INDERES EQUITY RESEARCH

"The group result was a bit better than expected, but the outlook for the second quarter was more important this time, and that was a bit of a disappointment. They should have guided at least a zero operating margin level for the Devices and Services unit."

"Although the volumes for Lumia and cheaper phones were somewhat weak, the phone unit's result was pretty good, showing the impact of their cost-cutting."

"As the first quarter is seasonally weak, it is a good sign that Lumia phone deliveries were on the rise from the previous quarter."

"Smart phones business should grow faster to make the unit profitable. That would require the Lumia phone deliveries reach 10 million units in a quarter."

(Compiled by Helsinki Newsroom)