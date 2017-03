Nokia CEO Rajeev Suri speaks during a news conference to announce its first quarter earnings in Espoo April 29, 2014. REUTERS/Heikki Saukkomaa/Lehtikuva

HELSINKI Finnish telecommunications gear maker Nokia said on Wednesday that it had won a big order from Zain to modernise and expand the operator's network in Saudi Arabia.

The deal includes 2G, 3G and 4G technologies, Nokia said in a statement. It called the deal "large" but did not give the value of the contract.

(Reporting by Sakari Suoninen)