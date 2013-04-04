The logo of Nomura Securities is seen outside a branch office in Tokyo January 31, 2013. REUTERS/Shohei Miyano

LONDON Japan's Nomura Holdings (8604.T) is set to name a UK government adviser on banking as the new boss of its European operations, Sky News reported on Thursday.

Sky News said Jeremy Bennett, who has been assisting the UK government on the implementation of reforms to separate retail banking from riskier investment banking operations, is in advanced discussions about becoming chief executive of Nomura in Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA).

Nomura declined to comment and the Treasury said it was unable to comment immediately.

Bennett is already a non-executive director of Nomura Capital Markets.

Nomura is having a tough time in Europe and trying to cut costs across the world. John Phizackerley, its previous EMEA chief executive, left last month.

