TOKYO Nomura Holdings Inc (8604.T) posted a quarterly profit more than double that of a year earlier helped by a surge in stock trading volume and strong sales of mutual funds, as well as a rise in value of a stake in a regional bank.

Japan's largest investment bank, like peer Daiwa Securities Group Inc (8601.T), has been cashing in on renewed investor interest in stocks where pro-growth government policies spurred the benchmark stock index .N225 to a six-year high in December.

Mutual funds, a popular route for individuals to own shares, grew in 2013 by a record amount to exceed 80 trillion yen ($782.40 billion), helping almost double the Tokyo Stock Exchange's average daily trading value in the third quarter from a year earlier.

Bumper trading plus an asset valuation gain pushed Nomura's net profit to 48.3 billion yen in October-December from 20.1 billion yen a year earlier.

The result compared with the 41.2 billion yen mean estimate of three analysts polled by Thomson Reuters.

The earnings were lifted by a roughly 12 billion yen valuation gain on Nomura's stake in Ashikaga Holdings Co Ltd (7167.T), a regional bank which became a publicly owned company in December.

Shares of Nomura ended 3.9 percent lower ahead of the earnings release compared with a 2.5 percent decline in the benchmark stock index .N225.

The stock has risen 43 percent over the past 12 months, underperforming a 64 percent rise in the securities sector subindex .ISECU.T.

Nomura is on track to nearly double its earnings for the business year ending March 2014, with analysts projecting profit of 203 billion yen from 107 billion a year earlier.

