BA owner IAG reports profit rise, share buyback
LONDON British Airways owner IAG said it will return 500 million euros (423 million pounds) to investors after reporting higher annual profits on Friday, helped by cost-cutting and lower fuel costs.
TOKYO Japan's financial regulator will order Nomura Holdings (8604.T) on Friday to bolster internal controls, sources with knowledge of the matter said, marking the lightest penalty possible in the wake of an insider trading scandal involving the brokerage.
The Financial Services Agency (FSA) will announce the business improvement order to Nomura after finding that it failed to prevent confidential information on three public share offerings it underwrote in 2010 from leaking to clients.
The move was widely expected after the securities regulator, which handled the investigation into Nomura, said earlier in the week that it had recommended the FSA sanction the broker without calling for a more damaging suspension of operations.
LONDON British Airways "mixed fleet" cabin crew members are to strike for another seven consecutive days from March 3, trade union Unite said on Friday.
NEW YORK Oil prices slid nearly 1 percent on Friday as worries about rising U.S. supplies outweighed OPEC pledges to boost compliance with output curbs.