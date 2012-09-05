LONDON Japanese bank Nomura (8604.T) is expected to trim its merger and acquisition teams in Europe as it slashes costs and focuses on advising a smaller number of key industries, three people familiar with the matter said.

The investment bank is set to detail its new $1 billion (628 million pounds) cost cutting plan on Thursday, with Europe set to be hit hard by the second major restructuring of its overseas operations, which were largely acquired from Lehman Brothers after the U.S. bank failed in 2008.

"The (previous) strategy was perhaps a good one, but it would have cost a lot of time and money to make it a success," said one banker who recently left Nomura.

"When (the board sees) that they need to pump in more money all the time, there comes a stage where they'll say we cannot continue to do this," this banker said.

Nomura declined to comment.

The bank is far from alone in cutting dealmakers, as tighter regulation is making investment banking less profitable, while economic worries have throttled trading revenues and capital market activities such as share flotations.

But its new chief executive Koji Nagai, who was brought in after an insider trading scandal, is now rowing back on Nomura's troubled acquisition of the European and Asian operations of Lehman Brothers.

This week prominent dealmaker William Vereker stepped down as Nomura's joint head of investment banking. Colleagues said his change in job title was a precursor to his imminent departure.

The first step of the rejig will affect Nomura's equity brokerage in Europe, with the combination of two of its equity trading platforms likely to form a central part of its plans, two people said.

Cuts will also fall in the investment banking division, the unit that houses M&A advisory teams, bond bankers and specialists in stock market listings and which Vereker jointly ran, and which is being redesigned to best serve core Asian clients.

Fees for completed M&A deals in Europe for 2012 are down 36 percent on last year, at $4 billion, data from Thomson Reuters and Freeman Consulting showed.

Certain M&A teams focused on advising specific industries could even be stripped out entirely, the people said - though final decisions could take another two weeks.

The healthcare team, made up of about 10 people in Europe who advise pharmaceutical groups and biotech companies on corporate finance, is one of the more vulnerable.

The technology, media, and telecommunications team is also not on the list of key priorities, and M&A generalist bankers, who do not cover specific sectors but specialise in how to execute deals, could also be hit, one of the people said.

Most top investment banks split up their M&A business into industry sectors so that bankers in those teams become specialists and can maintain relationships with key company bosses to win deal mandates.

The sectors likely to still be seen as central include private equity, financial institutions, natural resources and utilities, three of the people said.

These are the areas which best match the industries Nomura's Japanese and other core Asian clients might want to make overseas acquisitions in, making it valuable to keep a presence in Europe and the United States, the people said.

One bright spot for Nomura is its fixed income operation, which has reaped healthy revenues and will be largely untouched in the looming overhaul, two people said.

(Additional reporting by Emi Emoto in Tokyo and Douwe Miedema in London; Editing by Greg Mahlich)