LONDON Prominent dealmaker William Vereker is stepping down as joint head of investment banking at Nomura (8604.T), a further blow to the Japanese bank as it makes heavy cuts in its overseas operations.

Vereker, who has been advising Xstrata XTA.L on its merger with Glencore (GLEN.L) - one of Europe's top live deals - is one of the few senior ex-Lehman bankers still at Nomura after it bought the collapsed U.S. firm's European operations in 2008.

Nomura said last week it would cut an additional $1 billion (629 million pounds) in costs in the second major restructuring of its loss-making overseas operations in less than a year, the first mark new Chief Executive Koji Nagai is making on the bank.

Nagai has promised a break with the past strategy of former Chief Executive Kenichi Watanabe and Chief Operating Officer Takumi Shibata, architects of the troubled Lehman acquisition, who set out to transform Nomura from a conservative, domestically focused securities house into a global investment banking titan.

Vereker's new title would be vice-chairman of investment banking, an internal memo obtained by Reuters showed. A Nomura spokesman confirmed the contents of the memo and said Vereker would focus on a pipeline of existing deals.

Vereker declined comment.

In January, ex-Lehman executive Jasjit Bhattal abruptly left as head of the wholesale banking division - which includes investment banking as well as sales and trading - along with markets head Tarun Jotwani.

Vereker, 45, had been a candidate to succeed Bhattal, sources familiar with the matter have told Reuters. But when Bhattal left, Shibata took on his role in addition to his job as chief operating officer.

When Shibata stepped down in July, he was replaced in both roles by Atsushi Yoshikawa.

In the new set-up, Kentaro Okuda - who had been joint head with Vereker - would assume sole leadership of global investment banking, the memo said.

James DeNaut and Charles Pitts-Tucker have been appointed joint international heads of investment banking, both reporting to Okuda, the memo also said.

Watanabe and Shibata were forced out under pressure from Japan's financial regulators because of Nomura's slow response to widespread compliance problems.

(Editing by Steve Slater and David Holmes)