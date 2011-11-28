TOKYO Nomura Holdings Inc, Japan's largest investment bank, has cut its exposure to Italian government bonds and other Italian securities to $467 million (300.2 million pounds) from $2.82 billion in less than two months to reduce its risk in the region's debt crisis.

Nomura said the move was part of a broader reduction of its holdings in Europe. The bank said in a statement it lowered its total exposure to Greece, Ireland, Italy, Portugal and Spain to $884 million as of November 24 from $3.55 billion as of September 30.

The bulk of Nomura's holdings were in Italian government debt. Nomura spokeswoman Joey Wu said the reduction reflected both the maturing of securities and a sale of others in reaction to instability in financial markets.

Nomura would continue to act as a market-maker in Italian government debt and had no plans to pull out, she said.

The debt crisis in Europe has increased pressure on Nomura to put the brakes on its global expansion, which has included its purchase of the Asian and European businesses of failed Wall Street bank Lehman Brothers in 2008.

Earlier this month, Nomura posted its first quarterly loss in 2-1/2 years and tripled a cost-cutting target to $1.2 billion, with about 60 percent of the cuts to come from its loss-making European operations.

Nomura also disclosed its exposure to repo-to-maturity transactions, a type of arrangement that allows banks to move such assets off their balance sheet but still leaves them on the hook in the case of default.

Financial markets have become jittery about exposure to such off balance-sheet transactions after they helped trigger the downfall of MF Global last month.

Nomura said it had GIIPS (Greece, Ireland, Italy, Portugal, Spain) collateral with a fair value of $102 million for use in open repo-to-maturity transactions as of November 24, down 83 percent from $594 million at the end of September.

Globally the fair value of collateral for all such transactions declined 51 percent during the same time period to $380 million, Nomura said in the statement.

(Reporting by Nathan Layne; Editing by Jane Merriman and David Holmes)