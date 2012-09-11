LONDON The reinsurance industry suffered its second-worst annual losses from natural disasters in 2011, more than half which came from costly catastrophes in traditional "cold spots" such as Asia and Australasia, broker Guy Carpenter said in a report.

Reinsurance losses are usually dominated by hurricanes and earthquakes affecting the United States, the world's biggest reinsurance market. The most costly natural disaster for the industry was Hurricane Katrina which hit the city of New Orleans in 2005 and led to more than $40 billion (24.9 billion pounds) of claims.

"Losses in 2011 were second only to 2005, when (re)insurers paid out more than $120 billion," Guy Carpenter said in the report, published as the reinsurance industry gathers for its annual conference in Monte Carlo this week.

Asia, Australia and New Zealand accounted for more than two-thirds of total insured losses in 2011, the broker said - even though these regions account for only approximately 20 percent of global insurance premiums.

Insurers are still struggling to get a grip on their flood exposure in Asia nearly a year after the Thai floods, which could cost up to $20 billion in claims.

The report said reinsurers are using science to better predict peak hurricane and earthquake risks, but have underestimated threats from other natural disasters, such as floods, tsunamis and tornadoes, for which few models exist.

Willis Re, the reinsurance arm of global broker Willis WSH.N, said in another report that even well-modelled risks such as earthquakes can still surprise scientists. Last year's Japanese earthquake was bigger than any modelling data had predicted, while the subsequent tsunami was unmodelled, it said.

Demand for catastrophe bonds and industry loss warranties for "cold spot" perils will increase, Guy Carpenter predicted.

Sales of such insurance-linked securities (ILS), through which reinsurers transfer some of their exposure to natural disasters to capital markets investors, have increased this year due to their perceived insulation from other financial markets.

In a press conference at Monte Carlo, Guy Carpenter's vice-chairman David Priebe told reporters that capital markets capacity has converged with the reinsurance market.

"The reinsurance market has come of age and the old distinction of traditional and non-traditional sources of capital is redundant," Priebe said.

Investors' response to catastrophe bonds that cover risks other than U.S. hurricanes and earthquakes has so far been lukewarm, however, reflecting the lower returns gained for taking on non-peak risk.

