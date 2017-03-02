Hazard plays down transfer rumours by praising Chelsea 'family'
Midfielder Eden Hazard tried to play down speculation that he is about to move away from Stamford Bridge by describing how settled he feels with his Chelsea "family".
LAHTI, Finland Sweden pipped Finland to the silver medal after an epic sprint finish in the 4 x 5 km relay in Lahti on Thursday as Norway added another easy victory at the Nordic World Ski Championships.
The most successful athlete in the history of the competition, Norway's Marit Bjoergen anchored the last leg, leading Norway to victory by a margin of 61.6 seconds and even having the time to collect a Norwegian flag to wave as she crossed the finish line.
The real drama in the race was the battle for second place as Finland's Krista Parmakoski and Stina Nilsson of Sweden were neck and neck for the last 5 km.
After a lung-bursting last leg, Nilsson dug deep and sprinted past Parmakoski as they approached the final bend, holding off the challenge of the Finn to take the silver medal for Sweden.
(Reporting by Philip O'Connor in Stockholm; Editing by Alison Williams)
Olympique Lyonnais are expecting competition from various clubs as they hold "advanced talks" to sign midfielder Bertrand Traore from Premier League champions Chelsea, the Ligue 1 team's president Jean-Michel Aulas said.
LONDON Penalty goals, dribbling from free kicks and corners, and points deductions for mobbing the referee are among a crop of radical proposals for discussion by football's law-making body, the International Football Association Board.