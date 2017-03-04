Australia rest Starc, drop O'Keefe for Bangladesh tour
MELBOURNE Australia have rested paceman Mitchell Starc and dropped left-arm spinner Steve O'Keefe for the upcoming two-test series in Bangladesh, Cricket Australia said on Friday.
LAHTI, FINLAND Marit Bjoergen secured yet another gold medal at the Nordic World Ski Championships as her Norwegian team stormed home to take the top four positions in the women's 30km mass start on Saturday.
The most successful athlete in the history of the competition, Bjoergen was among a tight group of nine skiers who broke free and battled for supremacy over the last few kilometres.
Bjoergen was pushed all the way by Charlotte Kalla, but when the Swede broke a ski pole as she approached the penultimate climb, the path opened up for an incredible Norwegian success.
Bjoergen surged away and crossed the line to claim her third individual gold and her fourth overall of the championships, followed closely by Heidi Weng who took silver and bronze medal winner Astrid Jacobsen. Ranghild Haga came fourth.
(Reporting by Philip O'Connor in Stockholm, editing by Ed Osmond)
MELBOURNE Australia have rested paceman Mitchell Starc and dropped left-arm spinner Steve O'Keefe for the upcoming two-test series in Bangladesh, Cricket Australia said on Friday.
AUCKLAND A sweeping 95-metre counter-attack try for Beauden Barrett broke the shackles as New Zealand romped to a 12-try, 78-0 victory against Samoa at Eden Park on Friday, sending a message to the British and Irish Lions of what to expect in eight days' time.
BERLIN U.S. fast-food giant McDonald's have ended their 41-year-long official sponsorship with the International Olympic Committee, pulling out of their contract three years early, the IOC said on Friday.