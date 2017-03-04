LAHTI, FINLAND Marit Bjoergen secured yet another gold medal at the Nordic World Ski Championships as her Norwegian team stormed home to take the top four positions in the women's 30km mass start on Saturday.

The most successful athlete in the history of the competition, Bjoergen was among a tight group of nine skiers who broke free and battled for supremacy over the last few kilometres.

Bjoergen was pushed all the way by Charlotte Kalla, but when the Swede broke a ski pole as she approached the penultimate climb, the path opened up for an incredible Norwegian success.

Bjoergen surged away and crossed the line to claim her third individual gold and her fourth overall of the championships, followed closely by Heidi Weng who took silver and bronze medal winner Astrid Jacobsen. Ranghild Haga came fourth.

