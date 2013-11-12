OSLO Brazilian miner Vale (VALE5.SA) has sold 90 percent of its holding, or 407 million shares, in Norwegian aluminium producer Norsk Hydro (NHY.OL) at a price of 25 crowns ($4.08) per share, or proceeds of $1.66 billion, it said on Tuesday.

The world's second-largest mining company said late on Monday it would sell most of its shares in the Norwegian company, one of the world's largest aluminium producers, arguing that it was not a core asset.

Hydro shares stood at 26.96 crowns at the close on Monday.

Vale took the stake in 2011 as partial payment for Hydro's $4.9 billion purchase of alumina and bauxite assets.

Vale, the world's top iron ore miner, is Hydro's second biggest shareholder after the Norwegian government, which owns 34 percent of the firm.

There is an overallotment option for the deal. If it is not exercised, Vale would keep the equivalent of 2.0 percent of Hydro's share capital and voting rights.

If the overallotment option is used in full, Vale would sell all its shares in Hydro.

Vale has agreed not to sell any more Hydro shares for some six months following the completion of the current deal.

