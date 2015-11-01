One person was killed and another injured early Sunday on the campus of Winston-Salem State University in North Carolina, the university's website said.

The names of the victims have not been released and the alleged gunman is still at large, local media reported. Campus police and local police could not immediately be reached for comment.

The campus was on placed on lockdown but police issued an all clear about three hours later, the university said.

"The campus community is advised to exercise caution while on campus today, and stay away from the restricted areas on campus," the university said.

