TOKYO Japan may consider economic sanctions against North Korea, depending on the response of the international community, Japanese Finance Minister Jun Azumi said on Friday.

"It's become clear that (North Korea) launched a flying object so I'll consider if necessary how to respond to it while taking into account movements in the international community," he said when asked about whether Japan will seek new economic sanctions against North Korea.

He also said that markets were reacting calmly.

