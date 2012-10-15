LONDON Oct 15 UK North Sea oil and gas drilling in the first nine months of 2012 was up 28 percent from a year earlier helped by tax breaks and high oil prices that could potentially revive flagging output, a survey by Deloitte Petroleum Services said on Monday.

Some 46 exploration and appraisal wells were drilled in the UK Continental Shelf (UKCS) in the first three quarters of 2012, up from 36 wells in 2011, Deloitte said.

"There are still three months of the year to go and therefore drilling levels in the UK could well exceed 2010 levels," Deloitte said in its north-west Europe drilling report.

In the third quarter, 17 wells were spudded on the UKCS, up by one year on year, w ith these largely focusing on the central North Sea where nine were drilled.

Of the 17, nine were exploration wells while the remainder appraised known hydrocarbon accumulations, Deloitte said.

Tax breaks handed out to energy companies this year and a high oil price should encourage a further increase in drilling, it added.

Britain wants to encourage UK North Sea investment to slow down declining production rates and minimise the country's dependence on volatile global energy markets, partly responsible for the latest hikes in retail gas and electricity prices.

"In the UK the number of fields granted development approval during the first nine months of 2012 has surpassed the number of approvals granted during the entire year of 2011," Deloitte said.

High oil prices tempted some operators to pursue new developments, even though funding difficulties and euro zone debt fears kept a leash on exploration investment across northwest Europe.

Geologists see significant remaining potential in West of Shetlands, the Norwegian North Sea and Barents Sea. But constraints on rig availability in the region also could keep a lid on exploration, particularly in areas prone to bad weather, Deloitte said.

Elsewhere in Europe the trend was mixed.

"In Norway, the trend is opposite to the UK whereby drilling activity during the third quarter has seen a decrease of 44 percent," Deloitte said.

The decline reflects delays in starting up new drilling operations, ongoing operations taking longer than expected due to complex geology and limited rig availability, Deloitte said.

Across northwest Europe, the number of wells spudded decreased 13 percent in the third quarter.

One bright spot was the Netherlands, Deloitte said, where drilling surpassed the entire total for 2011 in the third-quarter with 10 wells drilled.