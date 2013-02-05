LONDON Feb 5 The UK's North Sea Jasmine oil and
natural-gas field is expected to start production in the fourth
quarter of 2013, BG Group said in its annual financial
results on Tuesday.
Jasmine has estimated mid-case recoverable reserves of 170
million barrels of oil equivalent, according to BG Group, making
it one of the largest North Sea discoveries since the mid-1990s.
The high-pressure, high-temperature field was initially due
for start-up in late 2012. At peak, Jasmine has an estimated
daily output of around 80,000 barrels of oil equivalent.
Operator ConocoPhillips has a 36.5 percent stake in
the field, while Italy's Eni holds 33 percent and BG
Group 30.5 percent.
The UK government approved the development of Jasmine in
October 2010.