LONDON Feb 5 The UK's North Sea Jasmine oil and natural-gas field is expected to start production in the fourth quarter of 2013, BG Group said in its annual financial results on Tuesday.

Jasmine has estimated mid-case recoverable reserves of 170 million barrels of oil equivalent, according to BG Group, making it one of the largest North Sea discoveries since the mid-1990s.

The high-pressure, high-temperature field was initially due for start-up in late 2012. At peak, Jasmine has an estimated daily output of around 80,000 barrels of oil equivalent.

Operator ConocoPhillips has a 36.5 percent stake in the field, while Italy's Eni holds 33 percent and BG Group 30.5 percent.

The UK government approved the development of Jasmine in October 2010.