LONDON Feb 5 The UK's North Sea Jasmine oil and natural gas field is expected to start production in the fourth quarter of 2013, BG Group said in its annual financial results on Tuesday.

Jasmine has estimated mid-case recoverable reserves of 170 million barrels of oil equivalent, according to BG Group, making it one of the largest North Sea discoveries since the mid-1990s.

The high-pressure, high-temperature field was initially due for start-up in late 2012. At peak, Jasmine has an estimated daily output of around 80,000 barrels of oil equivalent.

Operator ConocoPhillips has a 36.5 percent stake in the field, while Italy's Eni holds 33 percent and BG Group 30.5 percent.

The UK government approved the development of Jasmine in October 2010.

BG also announced plans to undertake large maintenance works on its North Sea Everest and Lomond oil and gas fields in 2014 and 2015, in a bid to boost production efficiency.

"These fields have significant remaining reserves and development potential," Chief Executive Chris Finlayson said in a presentation to analysts.