LONDON Output from the North Sea's second-largest crude oil stream is set to fall sharply in September, adding to signs of reduced supply from the home of the Brent benchmark used to price around two thirds of the world's oil.

The prospect of lower supply is leading to a rise in Brent prices that is felt by consumers and businesses around the world, as Brent is used for pricing crude produced in Europe, the Middle East, Africa and parts of Asia.

Norway's Troll crude oil stream is scheduled to load five cargoes in September, down from 14 in August, due to maintenance work, traders said on Monday, citing an export schedule sent to cargo owners. Daily supply will average 100,000 barrels per day (bpd), down from 271,000 bpd in August.

Statoil's (STL.OL) Troll is usually the North Sea's second-largest oil production stream. Supply of Forties, the largest and the most important for setting prices, is also expected to fall due to maintenance at Nexen's NXY.TO Buzzard oilfield.

On Monday, the premium at which the September futures contract trades against October was $1.35, up from $1.00 a week ago, showing a jump in the price of oil for immediate delivery.

"We expect seasonal maintenance on the Buzzard field through a reduction in output to boost Forties values," said Harry Tchilinguirian of BNP Paribas. "As the main benchmark in setting the price of Brent, firmer Forties prices will in turn support Brent."

For some in the market, the sensitivity of Brent to changes in North Sea output highlights the vulnerability of the global benchmark to local supply bottlenecks and squeezes.

The full picture on September North Sea output will not be available until later this week as the operators of more than 10 crude streams - groups of fields feeding into one pipeline or export terminal - issue loading programmes to cargo owners.

"The reduction of output elsewhere helps at the margin through an overall reduction in North Sea supplies," Tchilinguirian said. "However, it is the level of Forties out that will be in focus."

OTHERS TO PUMP LESS

Loading schedules for two smaller North Sea crudes on Monday also pointed to reduced flows next month.

Output of Norwegian crude Gullfaks is scheduled to fall to 107,000 bpd, down from 129,000 bpd in August, while supply of DUC, a Danish crude, is planned to average 100,000 bpd, down from 116,000 bpd, traders said.

While the level of overall North Sea output affects market sentiment, the Brent benchmark itself is based on four of the region's crude oils - Brent, Forties, Oseberg and Ekofisk, known as BFOE.

Forties is usually the lowest priced of the four and so it most often sets the price of dated Brent. Dated Brent is used to price around two thirds of the world's oil supply.

Details of the drop in Forties output due to the Buzzard oilfield maintenance should become available on Tuesday, when traders expect the September loading programme to emerge. The Brent and Ekofisk schedules are also due out on Tuesday.

Traders and analysts expect the number of Forties cargoes to decline to around 10 in September, from 15 planned in August, outweighing an increase in Oseberg shipments after a strike cut supplies in July and August.

Shipments of the BFOE crudes in August were already scheduled to average 774,000 bpd, a record low, hit by maintenance, the strike and natural declines at the oilfields, many of which are ageing.

Analysts have increasingly said that Brent is vulnerable to distortion since 2011 when a series of production problems mostly at Buzzard - relatively insignificant in global terms - led to increases in global prices.

(Reporting by Alex Lawler; Editing by Keiron Henderson and Anthony Barker)