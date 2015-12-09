Offshore oil platforms are seen at the Bouri Oil Field off the coast of Libya August 3, 2015. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi

LONDON An unusual divergence has emerged in the benchmark Brent oil market this week, with the spread between prompt and second-month prices rising sharply even as the outright price tumbles to seven-year lows under $40 (£26.4) a barrel.

The anomaly suggests that even as global oil traders brace for prices to be "lower for even longer" after OPEC's failure to agree on any semblance of output restraint, dealers in the North Sea physical market anticipate a period of tighter local supply next month. The reason, according to some: an unusual accumulation of Forties crude oil cargoes by Royal Dutch Shell.

Shell may have more than half of the Forties cargoes scheduled to load in January, according to estimates from North Sea traders. A second North Sea trade source estimated Shell may have 10 to 15 cargoes, of the 25 scheduled to load in January.

A spokeswoman for Shell, which usually does not comment on trading, declined to comment.

Forties is the largest of the four North Sea crudes that underpins the dated Brent physical benchmark.

The realization that Shell may be holding a significant number of physical cargoes may be prompting futures traders to cover short positions in the January futures contract, sharply narrowing its discount versus February.

The spread has narrowed to minus 20 cents - the strongest level since August - from minus 60 cents a week ago, before OPEC's meeting on Friday. The outright price of January Brent has fallen by some $2.50 a barrel over the same period. The Feb/March spread is far wider at minus 60 cents..

Forties is one of four crudes that can set the price of dated Brent, a benchmark used in Europe, the Middle East and Africa. Each Forties shipment of 600,000 barrels is worth about $24 million at current prices.

It is not uncommon for the small number of participants in the Forties market to accumulate large positions and this does not contravene any regulations.

"It happens sometimes - other companies have taken this kind of position in the past," said the first trade source.

Shell itself took a similarly large Forties position in Forties four years ago, trade sources said at the time.

(Reporting by Alex Lawler and Catherine Ngai in New York; Editing by William Hardy)