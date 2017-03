A man works on a dingy near the scene where the world championship race for GP14 class dinghies was held on Strangford Lough in County Down, Northern Ireland August 11, 2014. . REUTERS/Stringer

DUBLIN Northern Ireland's coastguard launched a rescue operation on Monday after around 80 small sailing boats capsized during a storm.

A spokeswoman for the coastguard said all of 97 sailors involved had been rescued.

The incident took place in strong winds on Strangford Lough during a world championship race for GP14 class dinghies.

At least 10 people were injured and treated at the scene.

(Reporting by Jack Stubbs; Writing by Conor Humphries; Editing by Alison Williams)