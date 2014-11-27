BELFAST Police in Northern Ireland have arrested a leading Irish nationalist for questioning over the 1972 abduction and murder of Jean McConville, the same crime nationalist leader Gerry Adams was detained over earlier this year.

The Police Service of Northern Ireland said in a statement on Thursday it had arrested a 58-year-old man in West Belfast. It did not name him but nationalist sources said the man was former leading Irish Republican Army (IRA) member Bobby Storey.

Storey was named by a member of the British parliament under parliamentary privilege as the head of intelligence for the IRA during their campaign of tit-for-tat killings with mostly Protestant pro-British loyalists.

He spent some 20 years in jail after being first interned without trial at the age of 17 and was involved in the Maze Prison escape in 1983 when 38 nationalists got out of the top security Northern Ireland jail.

Northern Ireland police detained Sinn Fein party president Adams for four days in May in relation to the murder of McConville, who was abducted by the IRA in front of her children from a nationalist area.

The detention of Adams, who said he was "innocent of any part" in the murder, raised tensions among Northern Ireland's power-sharing government and tested a fragile 16-year-old peace that has largely ended three decades of sectarian bloodshed.

