A black cab drives past a branch of Northern Rock in the City of London, August 3, 2010. REUTERS/Andrew Winning

LONDON U.S. buyout firm JC Flowers has arranged financing from a Chinese government fund to support a bid for Northern Rock, the nationalised British lender, the Sunday Times reported.

JC Flowers' bid for Northern Rock, taken into public ownership three years ago after coming close to collapse during the credit crisis, will be supported with cash from CIC, the Chinese state investment fund, the paper said.

JC Flowers declined to comment.

Northern Rock was put up for sale last month and has also attracted interest from Virgin Money. Virgin Money and JC Flowers were among bidders for the bank in a failed attempt by the government to keep it in private hands in late 2007.

The lender, heavily dependent on wholesale funding, became Britain's first major casualty of the credit crunch when interbank lending froze up in August that year.

CIC was a backer of previous JC Flowers investments in Japan and Germany, the Sunday Times said.

Northern Rock earlier this month reported a first-half loss of 140 million pounds, but said it expected to edge back into the black a year from now.

($1=0.614 British pounds)

(Reporting by Myles Neligan; Editing by Mike Nesbit)