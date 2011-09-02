A pedestrian walks past a branch of the Northern Rock bank in the City of London February 23, 2009. REUTERS/Andrew Winning

LONDON Private equity company Carlyle Group and the Universities Superannuation Scheme (USS) fund management group have agreed to back Virgin Money's bid interest in bank Northern Rock, said two sources with knowledge of the matter.

"It is significant backing," said one source on Friday, who added Carlyle and USS would commit "hundreds of millions of pounds" to Virgin Money if its effort to buy Northern Rock was successful.

The source declined to comment further on the situation, while Virgin Money also declined to comment.

Northern Rock was fully nationalised three years ago after nearly collapsing during the credit crunch.

British finance minister George Osborne said in June that he aimed to find a buyer for it this year, and Virgin Money has so far been competing with private equity firm JC Flowers in the initial bidding process.

In July, Virgin Money -- which is part of billionaire Richard Branson's Virgin Group -- first submitted an expression of interest in Northern Rock.

Branson wants to expand Virgin Money to make it a stronger competitor to Britain's "Big Four" banks - Barclays, HSBC, and part-nationalised lenders Royal Bank of Scotland and Lloyds - who dominate the UK sector.

Last year, American billionaire Wilbur Ross invested around 100 million pounds in Virgin Money and picked up a 21 percent stake in the company.

In August, Northern Rock posted a smaller first-half loss of 78.8 million pounds and said it continued to work on plans for its eventual sale back to the private sector.

Aggressive lending practices caused the bank's near collapse in 2007 when borrowing dried up and Britain had to prop up Northern Rock with 1.4 billion pounds of taxpayers' money during the crisis.

It had liquid assets of 5.9 billion pounds at the end of 2010, and posted a loss of 232 million pounds for that year.

The Northern Rock sale is being handled by the UKFI organisation, which was set up to manage the state's holdings in banks bailed out during the crisis, such as the respective stakes of 41 and 83 percent in Lloyds and RBS.

(Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta; Editing by Jon Loades-Carter)