LONDON Virgin Money said it intends to list on the stock market, possibly as soon as 2014, after grabbing nationalised British bank Northern Rock following a four year pursuit.

"In between two and five years time we would aim to float the business," said Jayne-Anne Gadhia, chief executive of Virgin Money, who will run the enlarged bank.

"We think we would be ready for a flotation in two years and then it's all down to market conditions," she told Reuters in a telephone interview.

Virgin Money, the banking arm of billionaire entrepreneur Richard Branson's Virgin Group empire, will pay up to about 1 billion pounds for Northern Rock under Thursday's deal.

With about 4 million customers -- 1 million of which will come from Northern Rock -- it will rank as Britain's seventh biggest lender, after the big listed banks and mutually owned Nationwide.

It may not stop with its Rock deal, either. Gadhia told Reuters she remains interested in buying up to 6 billion pounds of UK credit card loans being sold by Bank of America, potentially in the next few months.

Her main task, however, is integrating Northern Rock, which became the face of the banking crisis in 2007 after suffering the first run on a UK bank in over a century.

Gadhia plans to rebrand the Rock's 75 branches as Virgin Money, but has pledged not to cut jobs and will move headquarters to Newcastle, in England's north-east.

She sees the two arms as an ideal fit and ready to take on Royal Bank of Scotland, Lloyds and others by combining Virgin's online customer base in insurance, investment products and credit cards, with the Rock's branch-based business that is strong in mortgages and savings.

"Frankly it will be nothing complicated. A straightforward transparent product and a good service. We'll introduce closer personal relationships as far as possible," Gadhia said.

"It's right to build a single branded competitor, and we believe Virgin Money is the right brand to move forward with in scale." The rebrand is likely to take up to nine months.

Gadhia plans to lend an addition 45 billion pounds over the next five years, which after loan repayments should leave the business with a loan book of close to 35 billion pounds.

"SURVIVING IN A MAN'S WORLD..."

Gadhia, 50, has run Virgin Money since early 2007, and led a high profile but unsuccessful attempt to buy Northern Rock before it was nationalised in February 2008.

She is little known in the City but will become one of Britain's most senior female bankers.

After growing up in the Midlands and Norwich, she was one of only a few girls at her school, which "gave me my instinct to survive in a man's world," she said in a 2008 interview.

The history graduate joined accountancy firm Ernst & Young and then insurer Norwich Union, where she helped set up a joint venture with Branson to sell mortgages under the Virgin One brand. The venture was a hit and was bought by RBS, who Gadhia joined as managing director of RBS Mortgages.

After her return to Virgin Money four years ago Gadhia lined up some big-name bankers to help with her Rock bid, but missed out when the UK government opted to take full ownership.

The business she is buying now is a lot smaller than what was on the block before. The bank was split in two -- Virgin is buying the "good bank" of new mortgages and savings, while a "bad bank" holding of legacy mortgages is being run down.

Gadhia said it was "hard to say" if she had got a better deal now than what was attempted four years ago.

(Reporting by Steve Slater; Editing by Jodie Ginsberg)