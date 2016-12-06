Northgate Plc (NTG.L), a commercial vehicle hire company, said on Tuesday its Chief Executive Bob Contreras would step down after more than six years at the helm, even as it cautioned that annual results would be more weighted towards the second half.

The company said Kevin Bradshaw, who was previously CEO of Wyevale Garden Centres, would take over as CEO on Jan. 11. He is also a former UK managing director of vehicle rental firm Avis Europe Plc.

Northgate, which operates in the UK, Spain and Ireland, said it expected to see full-year results in line with expectations, although they would be weighted towards the second half.

(Reporting by Pranav Kiran in Bengaluru; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)