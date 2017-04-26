Attack at mosque in Afghan capital Kabul - Interior Ministry
KABUL A mosque in the Afghan capital Kabul was targeted late on Thursday in what the Interior Ministry called a "terrorist attack".
BERLIN Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi on Wednesday urged all sides to ease tensions between North and South Korea and work towards a peaceful solution in the region.
"The most urgent task at the moment is the resumption of negotiations and all sides in the conflict must take part in this," said Wang Yi, according to an interpreter, speaking after talks with his German counterpart in Berlin.
"Security and stability is quite fragile and there is a great danger that a new conflict, or incidents could happen at any time. Therefore we call all sides to be restrained and to avoid actions or words that could lead to new provocations," he added.
(Reporting by Sabine Siebold; Writing by Madeline Chambers; Editing by Michael Nienaber)
KABUL A mosque in the Afghan capital Kabul was targeted late on Thursday in what the Interior Ministry called a "terrorist attack".
MOSCOW Russian President Vladimir Putin pledged to eradicate spiralling poverty and ensure people were properly housed and paid, in a marathon TV appearance on Thursday that looked like a pitch to voters ahead of a presidential election next year.
ERBIL, Iraq Iraqi forces said they were about to complete the encirclement of Islamic State's stronghold in the Old City of Mosul, after taking control of a neighbouring district on Thursday.