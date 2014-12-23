A security guard stands at the entrance of United Artists theater during the premiere of the film ''The Interview'' in Los Angeles, California December 11, 2014. REUTERS/Kevork Djansezian

LOS ANGELES Sony Pictures cleared the way for the release of "The Interview" on Dec. 25 less than a week after pulling the comedy's planned release following a devastating cyber attack, a Dallas cinema set to screen the film said on Tuesday.

The screwball comedy about a fictional plot to assassinate North Korea leader Kim Jong Un led to a cyber attack on the studio, which the U.S. government has blamed on North Korea.

The founder of the Texas-based Alamo Drafthouse Cinema chain, Tim League, wrote on Twitter that Sony authorized the theatre to screen the film. A spokeswoman for the theatre chain confirmed the tweet.

It was unclear how many theatres would be allowed to screen "The Interview" and if major movie theatres that had decided not to open the film last week owing to security concerns would join the group of authorized exhibitors.

Another theatre in Atlanta, the Plaza Atlanta, said on social media that it will also show the film. Representatives for the theatre were not available for comment.

Sony representatives were not immediately available to comment.

(Reporting by Eric Kelsey, Mary Milliken and Alex Dobuzinskis in Los Angeles; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe and Christian Plumb)