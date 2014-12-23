U.S. President Barack Obama in the briefing room of the White House in Washington, December 19, 2014. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

WASHINGTON President Barack Obama is pleased Sony has decided to release "The Interview" in some theatres, after earlier bowing to pressure from a cyberattack blamed on North Korea, the White House said on Tuesday.

"The president applauds Sony's decision to authorise screenings of the film," White House spokesman Eric Schultz said in a statement.

"As the president made clear, we are a country that believes in free speech, and the right of artistic expression. The decision made by Sony and participating theatres allows people to make their own choices about the film, and we welcome that outcome," Schultz said.

