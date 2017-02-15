Kim Jong Nam, the older half brother of the North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, is seen in this handout picture taken on June 4, 2010, provided by Joongang Ilbo and released by News1 on February 14, 2017. Joongang Ilbo/News1 via REUTERS

SEOUL South Korea's spy agency said on Wednesday that Kim Jong Nam, the estranged half-brother of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, was poisoned by two suspected North Korean female agents, according to lawmakers briefed by the intelligence agency.

The agency also said North Korea had long prepared for the murder of Kim Jong Nam, according to lawmakers, although they did not say how the agency knows that.

Kim was assassinated on his way to the Chinese territory of Macau, where he had been living, the lawmakers said, adding that he had been given China's protection.

