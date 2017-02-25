Russia's military says it may have killed IS leader Baghdadi
MOSCOW/BAGHDAD Moscow said on Friday its forces may have killed Islamic State leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi in an air strike near the Syrian city of Raqqa last month.
KUALA LUMPUR Malaysia plans to sweep one of the terminals at Kuala Lumpur international airport for toxic chemicals after Kim Jong Nam was murdered there with a nerve agent last week.
The teams involved include the police forensic team, the fire department and the Atomic Energy Licensing Board, the Malaysian police said in a statement on Saturday.
The sweep will be conducted from 1 a.m. (1700 GMT) on Feb. 26, the police said.
Kim Jong Nam, the estranged half-brother of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, was killed on Feb. 13 at the airport by VX nerve agent, classified by the United Nations as a weapon of mass destruction, Malaysian police said on Friday.
