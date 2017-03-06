North Korean ambassador to Malaysia Kang Chol, who is expelled from Malaysia, arrives at Kuala Lumpur international airport in Sepang, Malaysia March 6, 2017. REUTERS/Lai Seng Sin

KUALA LUMPUR The North Korean ambassedor expelled by Malaysia in a row over the investigation into the murder of the North Korean leader's half-brother said on Monday that the Malaysian government's actions had harmed bilateral ties.

"I express grave concern over the extreme measures taken by the Malaysian government, doing great harm to the bilateral relations," Ambassador Kang Chol told reporters at Kuala Lumpur International Airport as he prepared to leave the country.

Malaysia gave Kang 48 hours to leave on Saturday, following his failure to apologise for saying last month that North Korea cannot trust the Malaysian investigation into the death of Kim Jong Nam on Feb. 13. He had also accused Malaysia of "colluding with outside forces".

