KUALA LUMPUR Malaysia's foreign ministry summoned North Korea's ambassador on Monday over allegations he had made over the Southeast Asian country's handling of the investigation into the murder in Kuala Lumpur of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un's half-brother.

Malaysia also recalled its envoy from Pyongyang "for consultations", the foreign ministry said in a statement.

The ministry said the North Korean ambassador Kang Chol was summoned for "an explanation on the accusations he made against the Government of Malaysia in his press conference on 17 February 2017".

"In his press conference, the Ambassador...insinuated that...the Malaysian Government had 'something to conceal'. The Ambassador also alleged that Malaysia was 'colluding and playing into the gallery of external forces'," the statement said.

(Reporting by Rozanna Latiff; Writing by Kanupriya Kapoor)