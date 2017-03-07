KUALA LUMPUR Malaysia will not allow North Korean citizens to leave the country with immediate effect, Deputy Prime Minister Ahmad Zahid Hamidi said on Tuesday, in a tit-for-tat step as a row escalated over the Malaysian investigation of Kim Jong Nam's murder.

Earlier on Tuesday, North Korea said it has temporarily banned Malaysians from leaving the country to ensure the safety of its diplomats and citizens in Malaysia.

