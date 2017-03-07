Helmut Kohl, father of German reunification, dies at 87 - Bild
BERLIN Former German Chancellor Helmut Kohl, the architect of German reunification, died on Friday, the mass-selling newspaper Bild reported. He was 87.
KUALA LUMPUR Malaysia will not allow North Korean citizens to leave the country with immediate effect, Deputy Prime Minister Ahmad Zahid Hamidi said on Tuesday, in a tit-for-tat step as a row escalated over the Malaysian investigation of Kim Jong Nam's murder.
Earlier on Tuesday, North Korea said it has temporarily banned Malaysians from leaving the country to ensure the safety of its diplomats and citizens in Malaysia.
LONDON Bank of England Governor Mark Carney and Chancellor of the Exchequer Philip Hammond will deliver speeches on Tuesday that were originally intended to be given at this week's Mansion House dinner, the BoE and the Treasury said on Friday.
MOSCOW/BAGHDAD Moscow said on Friday its forces may have killed Islamic State leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi in an air strike in Syria last month, but Washington said it could not corroborate the death and Western and Iraqi officials were sceptical.