JAKARTA Indonesia's foreign ministry on Thursday confirmed that a female national had been arrested in Malaysia in connection with the killing of a North Korean in Kuala Lumpur.

Kim Jong Nam, the estranged older half-brother of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, was killed in an apparent assassination on Monday at Kuala Lumpur international airport in the Malaysian capital.

"Our embassy has verified the information received from Malaysian security authorities and based on preliminary data, the woman in question is an Indonesian citizen," the foreign ministry said in a statement.

The Indonesian embassy has requested consular access to the woman to provide legal assistance, it added.

