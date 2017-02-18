Helmut Kohl, father of German reunification, dies at 87 - Bild
BERLIN Former German Chancellor Helmut Kohl, the architect of German reunification, died on Friday, the mass-selling newspaper Bild reported. He was 87.
SAN FRANCISCO A U.S.-based designer said he hoped to cash in on the assassination of the North Korean leader's half-brother by selling T-shirts emblazoned with "LOL" in the style worn by his alleged assassin.
The designer said "human rights abuses" by North Korea's leaders outweighed any arguments against making such T-shirts.
Police believe a woman captured on video wearing a shirt with the letters "LOL" poisoned Kim Jong Nam, the estranged half-brother of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, at Kuala Lumpur International Airport. Malaysian police have made a series of arrests.
"I thought she looked very stylish. I’m also always looking out for newsworthy designs - things that are easily made into memes," the designer, who gave his name as Joel and said he lived in the United States, told Reuters in an online message. He declined to give his full name.
A chief executive of online marketplace Redbubble, where several T-Shirts with the LOL (laugh out loud) label are being offered, did not immediately comment. A representative at the company's San Francisco office declined to comment.
Redbubble produces and sells merchandise made by independent designers who get part of the proceeds, often about 16 percent. Joel's LOL shirt was offered at about $35 on Saturday.
The designer said sales were slow so far but that he saw the shirt appealing to feminists, internet "trolls" and anyone who opposed North Korea and other "fascist" regimes.
(Writing By Peter Henderson; Reporting by Jeffrey Dastin; Editing by Janet Lawrence and Meredith Mazzilli)
LONDON Bank of England Governor Mark Carney and Chancellor of the Exchequer Philip Hammond will deliver speeches on Tuesday that were originally intended to be given at this week's Mansion House dinner, the BoE and the Treasury said on Friday.
MOSCOW/BAGHDAD Moscow said on Friday its forces may have killed Islamic State leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi in an air strike in Syria last month, but Washington said it could not corroborate the death and Western and Iraqi officials were sceptical.